Officials: Man arrested after exposing himself to woman in her home, chasing another woman

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 2:56 pm
Officials: Man arrested after exposing himself to woman in her home, chasing another womanATHENS – An Athens man was arrested last week and is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, exposing himself, and chasing down another woman as she walked and physically assaulting her, according to documents. Our news partner KETK reports the cases date to late August. Andrew David Barlow is charged with indecent assault, burglary of habitation, with intent to commit other felony, and indecent exposure. Barlow is currently free on $60,000 bond.



