Four dead in Rusk County wreck

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 1:41 pm
Four dead in Rusk County wreckRUSK COUNTY — The DPS reports four people have died and three have been seriously injured in a pre-dawn Sunday crash in Rusk County. According to Sergeant Gregg Williams, preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge Ram was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. 259 about nine miles north of Henderson, resulting in a head-on collision with a Chevrolet Silverado. The deceased in the Dodge were named as Kilgore residents Moises Rocha-Vanegas and Rosa Rodriguez, both 35. The two deceased occupants in the Silverado were Jesse Mueller, 29, of Henderson, and a male juvenile. Three unidentified boys in the Chevrolet suffered what were termed incapacitating injuries, including one whose injuries were deemed life-threatening. Williams says the crash remains under investigation.



