TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 12:36 pm

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will be performing mill and inlay on Spur 248, starting near Old Omen Rd. on Monday and Tuesday and moving towards Loop 323 the remainder of the week. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will be working on a drainage structure on FM 2207. A portion of the road will be partially closed from E. Wilkins Rd. to FM 1252. Expect delays and flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for a more detailed rundown of roadwork around the district.

