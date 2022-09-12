Today is Monday September 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 1:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket blasted off from West Texas on Monday. Barely a minute into the flight, bright yellow flames shot out from around the single engine at the bottom. The capsule’s emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor, but the rocket crashed back to Earth. It was the 23rd flight for the New Shepard program, named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard. It’s the same kind of rocket and capsule that Blue Origin uses to send people on 10-minute rides to the edge of space. The rocket is now grounded, pending a federal investigation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC