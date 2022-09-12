In Brief: Peeks at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, ‘Disenchanted’ and more debut at D23

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 9:28 am

Among the new trailers to debut during Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California over the weekend were the sneak peeks at the long-awaited sequels Hocus Pocus 2, The Santa Clauses, and Disenchanted. The preview of the former shows how a teen girl, played by Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak, brings back to life the witchy Sanderson Sisters, played again by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. The Santa Clauses has Tim Allen back as Scott Calvin, now 65, and ready to hang up his jingle bells for good, while Disenchanted has Enchanted stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey moving out of their New York City home to a magical suburb. But the couple finds their picture-perfect home is anything but...

Amazon Prime has canceled Paper Girls, the sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel, after one season. Sources tell Deadline that producers are shopping the series to other outlets. Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, "become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world," per the streamer. Ali Wong stars in the series, along with Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Fina Strazza...

Actress Marsha Hunt, best known for her roles in films like Pride and Prejudice, died on September 7 of natural causes at her Sherman Oaks home in Los Angeles, according to Variety. She was 104. Hunt starred in more than 60 films and appeared in more than 30 stage productions. Although she was never a member of the Communist Party, she was blacklisted by Hollywood executives for protesting the House Un-American Activities Committee. She joined other prominent film figures like John Huston, Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in establishing a group called the Committee for the First Amendment, which sought to protest HUAC’s actions...

After missing Saturday's performance of Broadway's Funny Girl due to “early signs and symptoms of COVID,” Lea Michele confirmed on Sunday that she has tested positive for the virus. “Due to current Broadway protocols, she will return on Tuesday, September 20th,” the play's producers said a statement obtained by Variety. The news of Michele’s absence came just days after the Glee alum star made her debut in the Broadway revival. At her opening night performance on Tuesday, Michele was greeted with six standing ovations over the course of the three-hour musical...











