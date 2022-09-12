D23 Expo: Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios showcase upcoming slate of series and films

Thousands of Marvel and Lucasfilm fans attending Disney's D23 Expo over the weekend in Anaheim, California got a peek at some the studios' biggest streaming and theatrical titles coming to Disney+ in the coming months and beyond.

Fans got a glimpse of trailers for the Diego Luna-led Andor, streaming September 21, and Willow, the new George Lucas and Ron Howard-inspired live-action fantasy adventure series, launching November 30.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni debuted the trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi -- six brand-new animated shorts featuring two distinctly different Jedi -- Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Ahsoka also gets her own live-action series, starring Rosario Dawson, slated for a 2023 release.

Favreau, Filoni, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, along with star Jude Law introduced The Mandalorian spinoff, and shared the trailer for season three of The Mandalorian.

Marvel studios head Kevin Feige unveiled the trailers for the "fun-scary" Werewolf by Night, streaming October 7. He also was joined by Secret Invasion star Don Cheadle to introduce the trailer for the new show, also featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, reprising their respective roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, the Skrull introduced in Captain Marvel.

Cheadle also teased the upcoming Armor Wars, which will also feature his Colonel James Rhodes character in new suits and different types of armor.

Attendees also got updates on Loki season 2, Echo and Daredevil: Born Again, as well as feature films Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Fantastic Four, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts and The Marvels.

