Today is Monday September 12, 2022
‘Barbarian’ tops weak box office weekend with $10 million

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 7:57 am
20th Century Films/New Regency

Amid a sluggish late summer box office, The Airbnb horror film Barbarian -- starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long -- debuted at #1 with an estimated $10 million. It's the first film in three weeks to hit double digits in its opening weekend.

The Marvel-style Bollywood film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, debuted in second place with an estimated $4.4 million, one of the biggest North American openings for an Indian film. Worldwide, Brahmastra has grabbed a total of $26.5 million.

Bullet Train pulled up in third place, earning an estimated $3.25 million in its sixth week of release. Its North American tally now stands at $92.5 million, with a global total of $212 million.

After reclaiming first place last week, Top Gun: Maverick fell to number four, collecting an estimated $3.7 million. That brings its domestic haul to $705.6 million, and $1.453 billion globally. It now surpasses Frozen as the 11th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide

Rounding out the top five was DC League of Super-Pets, with an estimated $2.84 million, bringing its seven-week North American total to $85.4 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



