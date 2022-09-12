Troup ISD asks community to wear blue in support of injured football player

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 7:53 am

TROUP — The Troup Independent School District is asking the community to wear blue on Monday, Sept 12 in support of Cooper Reid. Reid suffered a head injury during the school’s homecoming game on Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, community held a prayer vigil for Cooper Reid on Saturday night, a varsity football player who was injured Friday night in their football game. Community members shared that Cooper is in stable condition and the doctors are saying it’s looking better after CAT scans and they’re trying to relieve pressure from his brain. Troup ISD along with community members say they’re grateful for all of East Texas support during this difficult time. They asked for continued prayers for Cooper’s healing.

Go Back