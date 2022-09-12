Today is Monday September 12, 2022
New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 7:57 am
PHOENIX (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles in February 2021 that had to be diverted to Phoenix. They say Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and both women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Authorities say the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop. Pichardo also allegedly spit at the man when he tried to record the altercation. Prosecutors say the 32-year-old Pichardo, of the Bronx, must pay nearly $9,200 restitution to American Airlines.



