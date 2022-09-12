Today is Monday September 12, 2022
Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 7:57 am
ARLINGTON (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand. He will miss several weeks after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of the season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott’s right hand made contact with a rushing defender when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand like he has many times before, but realized on the next play that he couldn’t grip the football. After initially being checked on the sideline, he went to the locker room for X-rays.



