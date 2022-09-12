Today is Monday September 12, 2022
Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 4:44 am
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and causing several victims’ relatives emotional and psychological harm. The trial starts Tuesday in Waterbury, Connecticut, only 18 miles from the site of the 2012 massacre in Newtown that killed 20 children and six educators. A six-member jury will hear evidence on how much Jones should pay the families, since he already has been found liable for damages. The trial comes a month after a Texas jury in a similar case ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting.



