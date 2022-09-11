Border Patrol halts tweets from agency’s West Texas region

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2022 at 4:48 pm

EL PASO (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has deactivated the agency’s Twitter account for the West Texas region after it retweeted posts criticizing President Joe Biden’s border policies and liked posts that made gay slurs against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Commissioner Chris Magnus posted a tweet saying the agency was aware of the “unauthorized and inappropriate” content posted on the twitter account. He said the Office of Professional Responsibility would investigate. The office investigates allegations of employee misconduct. Magnus’ statement

