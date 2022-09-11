Today is Sunday September 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Border Patrol halts tweets from agency’s West Texas region

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2022 at 4:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EL PASO (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has deactivated the agency’s Twitter account for the West Texas region after it retweeted posts criticizing President Joe Biden’s border policies and liked posts that made gay slurs against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Commissioner Chris Magnus posted a tweet saying the agency was aware of the “unauthorized and inappropriate” content posted on the twitter account. He said the Office of Professional Responsibility would investigate. The office investigates allegations of employee misconduct. Magnus’ statement



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC