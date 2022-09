Texans honor Uvalde shooting victims, host HS team Sunday

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2022 at 1:33 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans used their opener to honor and remember the victims of the Uvalde Elementary school shooting. The Texans hosted the Uvalde high school football team and wore “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets Sunday after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting there in May.

