Jets place left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2022 at 6:47 pm

By RICH CIMINI

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets will be without left tackle Duane Brown for at least four games, as the recently signed lineman, a five-time Pro Bowler, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Jets are hopeful Brown can return from his shoulder injury in Week 5, at the earliest, but it was a significant injury and there’s no guarantee. He was injured Monday in practice, three weeks after signing a two-year, $20 million contract to replace injured Mekhi Becton. The deal includes a $9 million guarantee.

The team didn’t disclose the specific injury, but it’s serious enough that surgical options were considered. Brown, 37, will try to rehab the injury.

The only positive is that it happened early in the week, allowing the Jets to practice a full week with their reshuffled line.

George Fant will replace Brown at left tackle for Sunday’s opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Fant began training camp at left tackle but was moved to right tackle to accommodate Brown, who was added to the roster when Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice.

Fant, who has moved positions several times since 2020, spoke out Friday, saying it’s “obviously a frustrating situation.” Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round pick from Louisiana, will start at right tackle.

Brown lasted only seven practices and one preseason game before getting hurt. He has been a durable player throughout his career; he started every game the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

A first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2008, Brown has started 203 games over 15 seasons. The most recent of his five Pro Bowls was this past season.

To replace Brown on the roster, they elevated first-year tackle Grant Hermanns from the practice squad.

