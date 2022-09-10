East Texas community with brown water continues to search for solutions months later

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2022 at 3:41 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation met on Friday, but customers were still left without solutions to their ongoing water quality issues. After several months of boil water notices, customers said they feel ignored. According to our news partner KETK, they are upset over these issues with undrinkable brown water coming through the Lake Stryker Water Supply. Customers said they are having to regularly flush their valves, and they have experienced too much chlorine being pumped in the water and causing burning to the skin. The request for a special election was left unaddressed Friday. Residents are hoping this would resolve the issues that the community is facing. The next scheduled board meeting will take place on Friday, Oct. 14.

