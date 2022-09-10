Today is Saturday September 10, 2022
Upshur County Judge arrested for DWI following accident in Gilmer

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2022 at 3:27 pm
Upshur County Judge arrested for DWI following accident in GilmerGILMER – In a statement released Saturday, 60-year old Jerald Dean Fowler II, of Gilmer, was charged with DWI misdemeanor B following an accident Friday night. The statement reported that at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, Upshur County Deputies and DPS Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 154, east of Gilmer. According to investigators, Judge Fowler was charged and booked into the Upshur County Jail. Judge Lyle Potter, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, arraigned Fowler and set a bond at $1500.00. Fowler, who serves as Judge of the 115 District Court, posted bond and was released from jail according to the official statement.



