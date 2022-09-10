The 2022 Gregg County Fair kicks off this weekend

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2022 at 8:03 am

LONGVIEW — It’s that time of the year again: opening weekend for the Gregg County Fair! The fair got underway Friday and will run thru next weekend. Here are some attractions you can expect: Petting zoo, Live entertainment, Food vendors and rides like the Ferris wheel and carousel. There are also some more thrilling rides like the Drop Zone. Billy Clay has been the fair manager for more than 40 years. “In 1980 I took over to run it and it took a couple years to get things straightened out and it was so much fun and so I’m still sitting here. I really can’t give it to nobody,” said Clay. Clay said the fairgrounds are about 20 acres, so there are plenty of areas to explore. The fair is open from 6 p.m. to midnight. September 17th will be the last day for the fair. Tickets are $6. For more information, check out the Gregg County Fair website – https://greggcountyfair.com/

