Today is Saturday September 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dutch queen learns about flood control during Houston visit

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2022 at 7:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A visit to Houston by the Dutch queen has highlighted a long friendship between Texas and the Netherlands that grew from their fight against a mutual enemy: flooding. Queen Maxima on Friday visited Houston, where she met with the mayor and other officials and heard about how the Netherlands has helped the fourth largest U.S. city become more resilient to flooding following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The queen also met with state and federal officials and heard about the help Dutch engineers and academics have given to Texas in the development of what could be the largest storm surge barrier in the world.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC