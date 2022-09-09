Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will play in opener despite right ankle soreness

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 5:49 pm

By TODD ARCHER

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite right ankle soreness that limited him in Thursday’s practice, according to coach Mike McCarthy.

“I don’t have any concern about him playing,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy would not say whether Prescott had an MRI on Thursday, but said, “we checked him out. We made sure everything was good.” McCarthy said Prescott will be a full participant over the next two days of work, leading into gameday.

On Thursday, Prescott said his surgically repaired ankle felt “uncomfortable” after wearing a different style of cleats for the first time this summer.

Prescott was on the field for a portion of practice that was open to the media before heading to the locker room. He said he did not twist the ankle in practice. He said he was breaking in a new pair of Jordan 11s after wearing Jordan 1s all summer during training camp. He wore the Jordan 11s for games last year, but he said he will switch back to the Jordan 1s.

“I promise you I’m great,” Prescott said Thursday. “Just being very, very precautious. Switched shoes today, probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go. Promise that.”

Asked why Prescott did not change back into the more comfortable cleats and return to practice, McCarthy said, “high caution.”

“We do it with all the players. There’s always exams or things that go on. We react to everything. That’s just the nature of the game. So really, I know the importance of Dak and the quarterback position but it’s really standard procedure to go through that anytime a player has an issue.”

