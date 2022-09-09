Packers WR Allen Lazard listed as doubtful for season opener

By ROB DEMOVSKY

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It looks like Aaron Rodgers might not have the receiver whom he has referred to as his new No. 1 ever since the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams in the offseason.

That’s because Allen Lazard was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s season opener at the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard did not practice at all this week because of an ankle injury he suffered the previous week. He said Friday that it occurred when a defensive tackle stepped on it in practice.

When asked whether he considered it an injury that could keep him out multiple weeks, Lazard on Friday said: “I can’t see past tomorrow,” before adding, “Nah, I’ll be straight, though.”

If Lazard can’t go, then veteran Sammy Watkins, who signed with the Packers in the offseason in attempt to jump-start his career, could become Rodgers’ No. 1 target. After a slow start to camp, Rodgers began to connect on plays with Watkins more and more as it went on.

“I’ve never been this sharp,” Watkins said of how he feels in the Packers’ offense. “Just to be this sharp, it feels good to go out there and play freely and play fast. It feels great.”

It could also mean significant playing time for the Packers’ rookie receivers, most likely Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

Tight end Robert Tonyan, who is coming off an ACL injury last year, also should be available. He has been cleared to play and was taken off the injury report.

The Packers also have questions on the offensive line — the same ones that they’ve faced all summer — regarding tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Both were listed as questionable as they continued comebacks from torn ACLs — Bakhtiari’s at the end of the 2020 season and Jenkins’ last November.

Bakhtiari, the All-Pro left tackle, did not practice on Friday after participating in the previous practices during the week. Jenkins, who was injured last year at Minnesota while filling in for Bakhtiari at left tackle, practiced all week and is expected to move to right tackle when he’s available.

Coach Matt LaFleur would not give a reason for Bakhtiari sitting out on Friday but said he has gotten enough work to play as long as he’s medically cleared.

“Just when you look at obviously the experience level, [that] plays a big part in that, I think we’ve seen enough, just his ability to go out there and move,” LaFleur said. “He’s been looking pretty good.”

