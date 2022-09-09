Today is Friday September 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘King Richard’ star Eman Esfandi to play ‘Star Wars’ fan-favorite character Ezra in ‘Ahsoka’ series

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 5:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lucasfilm -- Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

What Star Wars fans had been speculating since it was announced Rosario Dawson's former Jedi Ahsoka Tano was getting her own Disney+ spin-off has come to pass: Ezra Bridger will appear in the show.

The young Jedi character was created for the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, but will be making his live-action debut in the forthcoming Disney+ series, with King Richard actor Eman Esfandi playing the part, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans had been positing Ezra would reappear in Ahsoka for some time: In season 2 of The Mandalorian, Dawson's character revealed she's hunting the Empire's fearsome Grand Admiral Thrawn. Star Wars: Rebels' finale showed the military genius vanishing into hyperspace during a climactic clash with Bridger, never to be seen again -- evidently until the new show starts.

Ahsoka will also star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Australian actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno. Hayden Christensen will also star in the series, the latter reprising his role as Ahsoka's former master, Anakin Skywalker.

The show will hit Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC