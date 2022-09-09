Today is Friday September 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Idris Elba responds to fans wanting him to be the next James Bond: “It is not a goal for my career”

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 4:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When Daniel Craig declared that the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, would be his final appearance in the iconic franchise, many fans called for Idris Elba to be the next 007.

As the five-time Emmy nominee travels around the world, he is frequently identified as Craig's successor.

“Every corner of the world I go — and I’m talking about different cultures — they always go, ‘Bond!'" Elba said in the latest episode of Uninterrupted The Shop podcast, which is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Despite fans' hopes, the 50-year-old actor from London says being cast as the famous British spy is not on his wish list.

“It is not a goal for my career,” Idris said bluntly. “I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.”

Elba, whose latest film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, opened August 26, knows that being cast in the role would not solely be his decision.

“I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, 'Should I?' 'Do I?' 'Will I?' It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes,” the Luther TV star continued.

“I’m not that guy,” Idris added, "but in everyone’s world I might be."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC