Tropical Storm Kay to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Southern California

September 9, 2022

(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Kay is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Southern California on Friday, as well as some relief from a prolonged heat wave, as it moves in from Mexico.

Kay made landfall Thursday over the Baja California Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane, before weakening and downgrading to a tropical storm. The storm has brought heavy rainfall to the area, with flash flooding and landslides possible across the Baja California peninsula and portions of mainland northwestern Mexico through Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of California, just outside of Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as southwestern Arizona and parts of Nevada, including Las Vegas. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches close to the coast, with up to 8 inches possible inland.

"Flash, urban, and small stream flooding" is likely across Southern California, Arizona and southern Nevada, the National Hurricane Center said.

The tropical system is also bringing strong, gusty winds, and a high wind warning has been issued for Southern California, including San Diego. Some spots of the San Diego County mountains saw gusts reach over 90 mph Friday morning, with the strongest winds still expected this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service in San Diego said.

The region will get some relief from triple-digit temperatures thanks to the tropical storm, with record-breaking heat expected to wane Friday.

The storm is forecasted to travel north parallel to the coast of Baja California Friday, before veering left and moving farther offshore.

The last time a tropical system was close enough to Southern California to have impacts was in 2018.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Earl is bringing tropical storm conditions to Bermuda, with winds over 100 mph.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the island, which has been hit with tropical storm-force gusts and swells.

As it moves away from Bermuda, Earl is forecast to become a powerful post-tropical cyclone on Saturday. "Dangerous" rip currents are likely across the Western Atlantic through the weekend, including Bermuda, the East Coast and portions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland through the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

