Game wardens conclude busy Labor Day weekend on the water

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 3:42 pm

AUSTIN – Texas game wardens were out in force during the Labor Day weekend, logging 2,110 patrol hours to ensure water safety while Texans spent time with friends and family. That’s according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “With sharp increases the previous two years in water-related recreation and accidents, our agency took every precaution available to ensure the safety of everyone on the water and in our parks,” said Cody Jones, assistant commander for marine enforcement for the TPWD, as quoted in the release.In addition to issuing 305 citations and 433 warnings for various boating safety law violations, wardens arrested three individuals for boating while intoxicated and filed four other charges for driving while intoxicated.

