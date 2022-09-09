Today is Friday September 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 3:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Authorities say a Dallas-area man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to filming himself raping a sever-year-old girl. The U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said in a statement Friday that Mark Allen Miller, of Rowlett, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Dallas after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography. The 35-year-old Miller was arrested on Jan. 12 after the girl’s father, with whom Miller was staying, said he walked in on Miller raping the girl, who was nine years old at the time. Prosecutors say Miller admitted to police that he had been molesting the girl for two years.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC