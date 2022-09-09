Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 3:42 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Authorities say a Dallas-area man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to filming himself raping a sever-year-old girl. The U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said in a statement Friday that Mark Allen Miller, of Rowlett, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Dallas after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography. The 35-year-old Miller was arrested on Jan. 12 after the girl’s father, with whom Miller was staying, said he walked in on Miller raping the girl, who was nine years old at the time. Prosecutors say Miller admitted to police that he had been molesting the girl for two years.

