East Texas Food Bank to offer new mobile pantry in Frankston

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 1:50 pm
East Texas Food Bank to offer new mobile pantry in FrankstonTYLER — The East Texas Food Bank will expand its services in Anderson County by offering a new mobile pantry monthly with fresh produce and meat in Frankston on the second Tuesday of each month. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon, beginning September 13 at the United Methodist Church of Frankston on Weldon Street. “Anderson County has a great need for food assistance as 13.9% of the residents are food insecure or 8,060 people according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap,” said food bank CEO Dennis Cullinane as quoted in a news release.

The food bank currently has seven partner agencies that operate food pantries in Anderson County, in Frankston, Elkhart, and Palestine. There are also special programs to help seniors with a monthly box of food, and children receive backpacks of food through their school. The drive-through mobile pantry is open to anyone needing food and there are no ID requirements, according to the release.



