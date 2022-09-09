Today is Friday September 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lake Fork rated high by Bassmaster magazine

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 1:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lake Fork rated high by Bassmaster magazineEAST TEXAS – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. The popular lake covers parts of Wood, Rains, and Hopkins Counties. According to our news partner KETK, Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates, and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most productive waters so that your time is spent with rod bent. These rankings provide a bucket list of destinations for anglers,” Bassmaster Magazine Editor-in-Chief James Hall said. Lake Fork is a favorite spot for fishers from all across Texas, and the numbers show why. It is reported that 33 of the 50 largest bass ever caught in Texas were caught in Lake Fork.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC