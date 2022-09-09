Today is Friday September 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler Fire Department holds push-in ceremony

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 12:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler Fire Department holds push-in ceremonyTYLER – City officials gathered Thursday at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to attend a Fire Station 3 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle push-in ceremony. A push-in is a tradition recognized in the fire service that reflects back to the horse-drawn carriage days when firefighters had to wash their trucks and actually push them into the station. “This truck is brand new, new engine, new pump, all those things that cause maintenance issues, on this truck is new and under warranty so that is a huge benefit,” said Chief David Coble. According to our news partner KETK, officials say the ARFF vehicle was paid for with funds from the Federal Aviation Administration and is equipped with high-tech features that will allow crews to put out fires more efficiently.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC