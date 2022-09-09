Today is Friday September 09, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 10:04 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
End of the RoadQueen Latifah and Ludacris fight for their lives on a thrilling cross-country road trip.

Cobra Kai: Daniel calls an old friend for help after the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in season five.

The Imperfects: After an experimental procedure turned them into monsters, three of the patients band together to find the scientist responsible and turn them back into humans. 

The Anthrax Attacks: This documentary follows FBI investigation of the tragedy following 9/11 where letters containing anthrax sparked panic. 


Hulu
Tell Me Lies: Follow Lucy and Stephen’s intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years.

Wedding SeasonA bride goes on the run when her new husband and his entire family are killed after the ceremony in the genre-bending series.


Disney+ 
PinocchioTom Hanks stars as Geppetto in the live-action remake of Walt Disney’s classic animated film.

Cars on the Road: Lightning McQueen and Mater are back and ready to venture away from Radiator Springs.

Growing Up: This documentary, produced by Brie Larson, explores what young adults have learned about themselves.


Paramount+
The Good Fight: See how it all ends for our favorite characters on the sixth and final season of the legal drama.


Peacock
Last Light: A problem with the world’s oil supply throws countries into chaos in this new apocalyptic thriller.


Apple TV+ 
Gutsy: Follow along as Hillary and Chelsea Clinton go on adventures with some of the gutsy female artists and activists that inspire them.

Happy streaming!

