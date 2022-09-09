Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 10:04 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

End of the Road: Queen Latifah and Ludacris fight for their lives on a thrilling cross-country road trip.

Cobra Kai: Daniel calls an old friend for help after the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in season five.

The Imperfects: After an experimental procedure turned them into monsters, three of the patients band together to find the scientist responsible and turn them back into humans.

The Anthrax Attacks: This documentary follows FBI investigation of the tragedy following 9/11 where letters containing anthrax sparked panic.



Hulu

Tell Me Lies: Follow Lucy and Stephen’s intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years.

Wedding Season: A bride goes on the run when her new husband and his entire family are killed after the ceremony in the genre-bending series.



Disney+

Pinocchio: Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in the live-action remake of Walt Disney’s classic animated film.

Cars on the Road: Lightning McQueen and Mater are back and ready to venture away from Radiator Springs.

Growing Up: This documentary, produced by Brie Larson, explores what young adults have learned about themselves.



Paramount+

The Good Fight: See how it all ends for our favorite characters on the sixth and final season of the legal drama.



Peacock

Last Light: A problem with the world’s oil supply throws countries into chaos in this new apocalyptic thriller.



Apple TV+

Gutsy: Follow along as Hillary and Chelsea Clinton go on adventures with some of the gutsy female artists and activists that inspire them.

Happy streaming!

