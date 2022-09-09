Selma Blair shares why it is “so powerful” for her to compete on season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Selma Blair is opening up on what the opportunity to compete on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars means to her.

The actress, 50, told Good Morning America how excited she is to compete after facing life-changing health struggles since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018.

"I'm beyond thrilled," Blair said. "I'm [here] with perspective and coming back and realizing the support of people when you try -- it's changed my life."

Blair also shared what she hopes to take away from the experience: "I am thrilled to learn how to move my body better right now, I am thrilled to have support, be here -- have camaraderie," she said. "I cannot believe that I am ready in my life to do this. I am so excited."

Blair revealed in an Instagram post in October 2018 that she'd been diagnosed with MS, a disorder in which cells from the immune system attack the central nervous system.

The actress spoke about her battle with the disease and how it's changed her life in a 2021 documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, the same year she said she was in remission after undergoing chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

"I'm really happy -- to really do things that are pushing stamina and being visible," she told GMA. "I'm grabbing at every joy we have in life."

The actress, who will partner with DWTS pro Sasha Farber, also shared what she believes will be some of her biggest challenges while competing.

"I am really nervous if I lose my partner's touch," Blair said. "I am used to having a counterbalance of my dog or a cane or at home my abilities are much more seamless than out and about, so this is a bit of a flop sweat."

She vowed, "I'm gonna really work my best."

