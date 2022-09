Suspected gang related shooting in Uvalde Thursday

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2022 at 10:57 am

UVALDE – Police in Uvalde, Texas, have four people in custody in connection to a shooting at the Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday night, where police say two people were injured, according to our news partner KETK. The Texas city has remained in international headlines since May 24, when 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School. According to a Facebook statement on Thursday, officers responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. Uvalde police say two juveniles were injured and are being treated at San Antonio hospitals, though their condition is currently unknown. Controversy has pervaded in Uvalde, which has about 16,000 residents, in the months following the school shooting, which is the third-deadliest in U.S. history. Questions about response time and actions of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department led to national outrage and the August 24 firing of police chief Pete Arredondo.

NOTE: While Thursday’s shooting happened in Uvalde, police have not given any indication of relation to the Robb Elementary School shooting. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday the shooting is suspected to be gang-related, though that information is preliminary. Uvalde Memorial Park is about 1.3 miles away from the school, which is scheduled to be demolished.

Go Back