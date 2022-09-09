In Brief: Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco ‘Meet Cute’; ‘Knives Out’ sequel teaser, and more

The upcoming Pete Davidson-Kaley Cuoco rom-com Meet Cute premieres September 21 on Peacock, but we got a sneak peek on Thursday with the debut of the movie's first trailer. The "timeless New York tale of girl meets boy" follows Sheila and Gary -- played respectively by Cuoco and Davidson -- who instantly fall in love. However, their perfect first date wasn't sheer luck. It turns out Sheila has a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. Eventually, Sheila's repeated attempts to make Gary "more perfect" go awry when he notices it's affecting his life and personality...

Homeland's Claire Danes will star opposite Atlanta's Zazie Beetz in Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s limited series for HBO Max, Full Circle. The six-episode series follows the investigation of a botched kidnapping, which uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details of Danes' and Beetz's roles have not been revealed...

Hulu has renewed The Handmaid’s Tale for a sixth and final season ahead of its season five premiere, according to Variety. The fifth season, per the streamer, will find Elisabeth Moss' June facing consequences for killing Joseph Fiennes' Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena -- played by Yvonne Strahovski -- attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Bradley Whitford's Commander Lawrence will work with Nick and Aunt Lydia -- played respectively by Max Minghella and Ann Dowd -- as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power, while June, Luke and Moira -- the latter played by Samira Wiley -- fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah, portrayed by Jordana Blake...

Netflix on Thursday dropped the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, writer-director Rian Johnson's highly anticipated followup to Knives Out. The film has Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, this time traveling to Greece to solve a case with a whole new set of colorful suspects. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also stars Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It premieres December 23 on Netflix and in select theaters on a date to be announced...







