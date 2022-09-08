Uvalde police investigating shooting with ‘injured victims’ at park

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 7:17 pm

(UVALDE, Texas) -- The Uvalde Police Department in Texas is investigating a shooting Thursday "with injured victims" at Uvalde Memorial Park, it said.

Calling it an "active crime scene," the department advised residents to avoid the area.

More than three months ago, on May 24, 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School. Just this week, on Tuesday, students returned to the classroom for the school year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

