Carrollton bank robbery, shooting suspects arrested in Smith County

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 5:31 pm
Carrollton bank robbery, shooting suspects arrested in Smith CountyTYLER – Suspects in a Carrollton bank robbery and shooting were arrested Thursday in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK and NBC5 in Dallas, the four suspects allegedly shot an armored truck employee Thursday afternoon during the incident. Authorities say the suspects confronted the employee outside a Bank of America in Carrollton and then shot him in the arm. The employee is expected to survive the shooting. Smith County officials confirm that the suspects were pulled over Thursday on I-20 without incident. Law enforcement from Smith County, Precinct 5, Precinct 4, and others were involved in the arrest.



