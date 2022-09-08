Today is Thursday September 08, 2022
Aryan Circle gang leader sentenced to life

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 5:17 pm
Aryan Circle gang leader sentenced to lifeBEAUMONT – A Stratford, Missouri, man has been sentenced in Beaumont to life in federal prison for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations violations stemming from his membership in the white supremacy prison gang the Aryan Circle. According to federal authorities, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office was one of numerous organizations investigating the case. Jesse Paul Blankenship, 39, was convicted last November of racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in aid of racketeering. Evidence presented at trial showed, among other thihgs, that Blankenship “put in work” by committing violence on behalf of the gang, including shooting at two victims inside their home and participating in a kidnapping and removal of another member’s gang tattoo by burning it from the victim’s skin.



