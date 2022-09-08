Today is Thursday September 08, 2022
Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 4:53 pm
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/Staff) – A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Irving-based Boy Scouts of America. The plan approved Thursday would allow the organization to continue operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. The ruling by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein marks an important milestone for the BSA. It had sought bankruptcy protection more than two years ago to stave off a flood of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by Scout leaders and volunteers.



