Olivia Wilde addresses Shia LaBeouf controversy, rumors she dumped Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 4:16 pm

ABC -- Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

(Note Language) The amount of drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling doesn't seem to be abating, with weeks to go until its September 23 theatrical bow.

In a Vanity Fair cover story, Wilde again insisted she fired Shia LaBeouf from the film, in a role that eventually went to Harry Styles.

As reported, LaBeouf provided Variety with texts and video messages between him and the director, showing she was apparently eager to continue with him in the part, despite rumored tensions with co-star Florence Pugh.

Wilde insisted to VF the messages were "released out of context."

"All I'll say is he was replaced, and there was no going forward with him," Wilde said.

Further, Wilde addressed reported tensions that story brought about with Pugh, whose apparent concerns about LaBeouf were seemingly dismissed in the communications with Shia. In one message, Wilde told the actor, "I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo."

Some pointed to the fact that Pugh has skipped press events discussing the movie as proof there's bad blood between her and Wilde.

"Florence did the job I hired her to do, and she did it exquisitely," Wilde offered, explaining Pugh's absence was due to her shooting the Dune sequel.

Wilde described the swirling attention and reported tension with the lead actress “ironic,” noting the movie explores “how easy it is to strip a woman of power by using other women to judge and shame them.”

Wilde also called rumors she split with Ted Lasso Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis to get with Styles "complete horse****."

"Our relationship was over long before I met Harry," Olivia insisted in part. "Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight."

The pair co-parent their children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back