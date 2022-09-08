$655,000 in grants presented to six East Texas veteran service organizations

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 4:23 pm

TYLER – The Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance Thursday presented $655,000 in grants to six organizations for providing services to approximately 740 East Texas veterans and their families. Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center received a check for $50,000 to provide people in 12 counties with supportive services. The East Texas Council Of Governments accepted a check for $100,000 to provide transportation programs and services in 14 counties. Habitat for Humanity of Smith County’s check for $200,000 comes in the form of a Housing For Texas Heroes Grant to provide home modification services.

$5,000 for Ark-Tex COG will provide veterans in Lamar County with transportation programs and services. The Salvation Army – Lufkin gets $100,000 for financial assistance services. And Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity receives $200,000 in the form of a Housing For Texas Heroes Grant to provide veterans and surviving spouses in Gregg, Harrison, and Upshur Counties with home modification services. The Texas Veterans Commission commissioners approved these grant awards in May as part of an overall grant program providing 139 grants, totaling over $31.47 million to over 120 organizations across Texas and estimated to serve more than 22,000 veterans, according to a news release.

