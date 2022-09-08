Shuford named interim commissioner of state health department

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 4:24 pm

AUSTIN – Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young Thursday named Dr. Jennifer Shuford interim commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. According to a news release, the appointment is effective Oct. 1. Shuford is replacing Dr. John Hellerstedt, who is retiring from state service. Shuford currently serves as chief state epidemiologist at DSHS, where, as Texas’ top disease detective, she uses epidemiologic and medical data to inform public health decisions, including many during the COVID-19 response. “Dr. Shuford’s passion for service, extensive experience and knowledge in public health will serve us well as she steps into this role,” said Young as quoted in the release. Young also recognized Hellerstedt for his nearly 14 years of state service. He is credited for spearheading the state’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

