Teal season arrives in Texas Sept. 10

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 2:02 pm
AUSTIN – Opening day for the teal hunting season arrives this Saturday, Sept. 10, and Texas hunters will have multiple opportunities to harvest birds thanks to improved conditions from recent storms. That’s according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Recent rains have provided a much-needed boost to habitat conditions heading in to opening day, so I am expecting a fair teal season this year for Texas,” said Kevin Kraai, Waterfowl Program Leader for TPWD, as quoted in the release. The 16-day statewide early teal season in Texas will run Saturday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The daily bag limit on teal is six, with a possession limit of 18.



