UT institutions no. 3 in the world for most patents granted

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 1:57 pm
AUSTIN – Receiving a patent every 1.4 days on average, University of Texas institutions are among the most innovative universities in the world and ranked no. 3 for most patents granted in 2021, according to the National Academy of Inventors’ and Intellectual Property Owners Association’s annual global rankings. That word comes in a UT System news release. UT institutions have earned one of the top five spots in this ranking for four consecutive years, and this year moved up a spot from fourth to third, with 203 utility patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. “UT institutions are committed to making discoveries, solving problems, supporting industry needs and creating opportunities for Texans through research and innovation,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken as quoted in the release.



