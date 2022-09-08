Tyler ISD Foundation recognized by Charity Navigator

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 1:45 pm

TYLER – The Tyler ISD Foundation has earned a 100/100 rating from Charity Navigator’s Encompass Rating System. A Tyler ISD news release cites the foundation’s “strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency.” The score designates Tyler ISD Foundation as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that the organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria. Charity Navigator is termed America’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Since its creation in 1990, the Tyler ISD Foundation has gifted more than $3.5 million to Tyler ISD through innovative teaching grants, student and parent programs, academic and teaching recognition events, and scholarships, according to the release.

