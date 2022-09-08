Visit Tyler wins award at annual conference

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 1:31 pm

TYLER – Last week, Visit Tyler was presented with a Texas Destination Excellence Award at the 2022 Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau (TACVB) Annual Conference. According to a news release, Visit Tyler won second place for a local public relations campaign. To win the award, the staff competed against destination marketing organizations from across Texas to position Tyler as a premier visitor destination by implementing new marketing and promotions to bring more publicity and tourism to the community, according to the release. The PR campaign that won the prize was a series of videos released to area partners, detailing the media coverage Visit Tyler was able to secure for local businesses throughout the year.

