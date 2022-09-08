Today is Thursday September 08, 2022
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata welcome baby girl

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 1:04 pm
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for FIJI Water

A rep for Oscar winner Nicolas Cage and his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, tells People the pair has welcomed a new baby girl.

August Francesca is the third child for the 58-year-old Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star, and the first for 27-year-old Shibata, who Cage married in February of 2021.

"Mother and daughter are doing fine," a rep tells the magazine.

Cage has two other children: 31-year-old Weston, 31, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton and 16-year-old Kal-El, with ex-wife Alice Kim.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



