Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 12:49 pm

Breaking News: Buckingham Palace reports Queen Elizabeth has died: BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland (AP) – Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96 after 70 years on throne. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.

She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.

The queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be at her side. The palace says her son Charles, who is now king, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will stay at Balmoral overnight and travel to London on Friday. The BBC played the national anthem over a portrait of the queen in full regalia as the queen’s death was announced. The flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half staff.

