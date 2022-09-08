Today is Thursday September 08, 2022
Gene Ponder Collection to go up for auction in Marshall

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 12:28 pm
Gene Ponder Collection to go up for auction in MarshallMARSHALL — A huge car collection will hit the auction block in two weeks. Sotheby’s will be in East Texas later this month when they auction the Gene Ponder Collection. Housed in a custom-built museum and state-of-the-art garages in Marshall, the collection boasts more than 120 cars, motorcycles, and boats, along with an expansive selection of automobilia. Worth an estimated $20 million, the collection has automobile models spanning 92 years. The highlight is a 1960 Mercedes Benz 300 SL roadster worth an estimated $1.9 million. Those wanting to place bids can attend the onsite auction in Marshall from September 22-24.



