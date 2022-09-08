Today is Thursday September 08, 2022
Tyler, Longview remain strong in sales tax allocations

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 11:54 am
Tyler, Longview remain strong in sales tax allocationsAUSTIN — Tyler and Longview continue to look strong in sales tax allocations as reported for this month by the state comptroller’s office. Longview brought in roughly $3.38 million, up from some $3.23 million last September. Longview’s year-to-date total is around $32.8 million, an increase from the approximately $28.5 million posted at this time in 2021. Tyler’s September figure is about $4.72 million, compared to the roughly $4.49 million announced last September. For the year to date, Tyler has brought in around $43.1 million, a jump from the approximately $39.5 million total reported a year ago.



