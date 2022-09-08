Selma Blair, Jordin Sparks, Wayne Brady, and more join season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Dancing with the Stars season 31 premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+, and Good Morning America is exclusively revealing which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks will co-host the new season, and Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return as judges.

While social media star Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio were announced Wednesday, the full list of stars were just announced on GMA.



Here are the hoofers:

Selma Blair

Selma Blair is an actress best known for films like Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde and the Hellboy movies, as well as portraying Kris Jenner in the first season of American Crime Story. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, writing about her experiences in her best-selling memoir Mean Baby. As of 2021, Blair is in remission from MS.

Joseph Baena

Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is an aspiring actor and a bodybuilder. He frequently posts about fitness and wellness to his nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram. He currently works in real estate but has a few films on the way.

Vinny Guadagnino

Vinny Guadagnino is a television personality who rose to fame as a cast member on MTV's Jersey Shore. He appeared on the famous reality TV series, which ran from 2009 to 2012 and was filmed in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, for all six of its seasons, as well as its spin-off, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice is a television personality, best-selling author and podcast host who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has appeared on the Bravo reality TV show for 13 years, since its premiere in 2009. In 2015, Giudice served less than 12 months of a 15-month sentence after pleading guilty to multiple fraud charges.

Sam Champion

Sam Champion is an Emmy- and Peabody award-winning weather anchor for the ABC flagship station WABC-TV and Good Morning America.

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks is the winner of American Idol season 6 and is known for songs such as "Tattoo," "Battlefield" and "No Air," the latter of which earned her a Grammy nomination. She has appeared on Broadway, in In the Heights, and in films, such as 2012's Sparkle.

Daniel Durant

Daniel Durant is a deaf actor who first made waves on the Freeform series Switched at Birth and later wowed audiences in the 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening. In 2022, he and the cast of CODA won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The film went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker is a singer-songwriter, fashion designer, entrepreneur and former reality TV star. She and her husband, retired NFL star Eric Decker, starred on their E! reality series Eric & Jessie from 2013 to 2017. She founded the popular women's apparel and swimwear brand Kittenish in 2014. Decker is a two-time best-selling author.

Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey is one of the co-leads for the 19th season of The Bachelorette, sharing the spotlight alongside Rachel Racchia and marking the first time the series has ever had two leads for an entire season. The intensive care unit nurse previously appeared alongside Recchia on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

Jason Lewis

Jason Lewis is an actor and model best known for his role as Smith Jerrod on Sex and the City. He made his debut as Smith, the love interest of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, on the HBO series in 2003, during the show's sixth season. He starred in both feature films based on the TV series.

Trevor Donovan

Trevor Donovan is an actor best known for his role as Teddy Montgomery in 90210. He appeared on the CW show from 2009 to 2013. He also appeared in the TV series Melissa & Joey and The Baxters and has starred in several Hallmark TV movies.

Shangela

Shangela (born D.J. Pierce) is a drag performer best known for appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 2 and 3 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 3. Shangela also appeared in the Oscar-winning, Lady Gaga-starring 2018 film A Star Is Born and is currently co-host of the HBO reality series We're Here.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady is a comedian, Emmy Award-winning actor, Grammy-nominated singer and television personality best known for starring on Whose Line Is It Anyway?. He hosted his own talk show, The Wayne Brady Show, from 2001 until 2004 and is the current host on the game show Let's Make A Deal.

Cheryl Ladd

Seventy-one-year-old Cheryl Ladd is an actress best known for her role as Kris Munroe in the classic ABC series Charlie's Angels, replacing Farrah Fawcett in the show’s second season as one of the three leads alongside Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson.

