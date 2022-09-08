In Brief: ‘Teletubbies’ reboot coming to Netflix, and more

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 7:41 am

Netflix is bringing back Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po -- a.k.a. the Teletubbies -- in November, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The reboot of the popular kids TV show from the 1990s and early 2000s will feature the four Teletubbies interacting and discovering their world, and will be narrated by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess. Teletubbies originated on the BBC in 1997 and first aired in the United States on PBS a year later. A 2014 reboot aired on Nick Jr. Episodes of the original currently stream on Pluto TV...

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut with the true-life thriller The Dating Game, based on the true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on the titular 1970s dating series, according to Entertainment Weekly. Kendrick will also produce and star as Bradshaw, who appeared on the show and chose bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala -- dubbed "the Dating Game Killer" after it was discovered he was a serial killer. Bradshaw, it turns out, backed out of her date with Alcala, whom she later described as "creepy"...

Kate Walsh is set to reprise her Grey's Anatomy character, Dr. Addison Montgomery, in a recurring role for the show's upcoming 19th season, according to Variety. She appeared on Grey’s last season in a multi-episode arc, in which Addison returned to Grey Sloan Memorial in order to perform a uterine transplant on a patient, who later miscarried. Addison's first appearance will be in the third episode of the new season...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back