Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss abuse allegations

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2022 at 7:34 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students.According to our news partner KETK, former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, board members deliberated what actions to take during a closed session. Longview ISD officials were in closed session for more than an hour, and they ended their meeting shortly after the session without making a public comment about the gathering. Officials said there could be more information released by Thursday morning. The alleged mistreatment of students occurred in a special education classroom. Former employees Cecelia Gregg, Paula Dixon and Cynthia Talley were released from employment by the district in October of 2021.Administrators were also allegedly involved. According to the indictment, these employees caused “bodily injury to a child.”

Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the following in a previous statement: “I am both shocked and deeply saddened by the scope of charges resulting from LPD’s investigation. The allegations, if proven to be true, are contrary to the standards of ethics required of all educators and inconsistent with the expectations we have that all employees place the care and well being of our students above all else.”

